Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Lance Bagster

I stand for a fair, outstanding and accountable council for Alexandrina and the new North Ward.
Together we're entitled to quality, cost-effective services and facilities.
I'm a Military and Council veteran, engineer, super-friendly aviator, volunteer and new rate-payer.
I'm independent, not sponsored.
I'm equipped with the knowledge, skills and Council experience to deliver the representation you deserve.
As your Councillor, I'll promote innovative, value-for-money policies and strategic direction, ensure the Council delivers us its best and remains accountable.
I seek to transition the Council from response and debt to reform and renewal.
I will always search for consensus that will drive an era of fair and just governance, and a culture of cooperation.
I'm for the best benefit of all residents and ratepayers.
For genuine representation, support and ownership in your Council please vote for me.
For more info please visit Bagster4Council.net.au, email Lance@Bagster4Council.net.au, or call.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
