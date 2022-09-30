The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Lance Bagster

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:34am
Lance Bagster

I stand for a fair, outstanding and accountable council for Alexandrina and the new North Ward.

Local News

