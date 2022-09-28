Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Lynton Arney

I have farmed in the Strathalbyn area for 46 years and live with my wife Claire.
I have held several state and federal positions on industry committees over that time and am a current member of the Milang Agricultural Bureau.
I am nominating for council as I embark on semi retirement with our daughter taking over management of the farm.
I am concerned with the level of debt that the council currently holds and believe that it must be reduced over time and not increased further.
Change is inevitable in this council area and can understand why people are moving into this area that offers so much.
Agriculture has an important economic contribution for the area and also provides a highly valued landscape that everyone enjoys.
Future development should encourage business and community in our local towns.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.