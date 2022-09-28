The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Steven Watson

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:45am, first published September 28 2022 - 1:00am
Steven Watson

I am a Justice of the Peace, have been employed in local government for 20+ years and I am a former Council Member of the Light Regional Council.

Local News

