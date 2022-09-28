Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Steven Watson

I am a Justice of the Peace, have been employed in local government for 20+ years and I am a former Council Member of the Light Regional Council.
I aim to bring a positive, optimistic and balanced view whilst representing you and our community.
I like to encourage best practice service delivery and sustainable outcomes, although this needs to be combined with financially responsible decision making.
Due to my current employment I live outside of the area, although at every opportunity my family and I can often be found in and around the area, particularly Clayton Bay where we own property.
I have three adult children and a 10 year old.
I particularly enjoy the community comradery, the banding together to get the job done and the street or neighbourhood chats.
There is much planned for the future of our area and my aim is to build on the great work of others before me by continuing to create a place of enjoyment for current and future generations. I look forward to representing you.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
