Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Mark Jones

I will advocate for fairness in the way Council rates are calculated which will mean lower rates for residential ratepayers.
I will advocate for better consultation with the Oscar W fraternity over the issues surrounding the Wharf Shed and Oscar W.
In recognition of the important contribution volunteers make in many Council run and Council supported organisations, I will advocate for volunteers having a seat at the management table in their respective organisations.
I will advocate for better funding of programs run by community centres and halls.
I will advocate for an investigation into the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority in relation to the asbestos contamination event including why ratepayers may be hit with a four million dollar bill.
I will call for a review concerning the level of Council debt.
I will support measures that improve community wellbeing.
To do all these things, I need your vote.
Text courtesy of ECSA.
