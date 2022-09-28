The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Jim Davis

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:53am, first published September 28 2022 - 1:00am
Jim Davis

I have lived in Goolwa for 22 years and previously served as a councillor, retiring in 2018 when my wife's health deteriorated leading to her passing in 2020.

Local News

