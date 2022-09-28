Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Jim Davis

I have lived in Goolwa for 22 years and previously served as a councillor, retiring in 2018 when my wife's health deteriorated leading to her passing in 2020.
Two years ago I moved into Seachange Village.
I am a life member of Apex Clubs, member of Goolwa Rotary Club, Affiliated member of Goolwa RSL and a new member of Goolwa Bowling Club.
I have acted as Justice of the Peace for over 45 years.
With the increases in the CPI and our cost of living expenses, together with the rising interest rates, my main focus will be maintaining Council's core services to the community e.g. roads, footpaths, waste collection, libraries, etc.
I strongly support the reduction of Council's borrowings, together with a restrained approach to any projects that will require additional borrowings.
I support a fair and equitable Rating policy and will work towards that goal. If elected I undertake to act in the best interest of our Community.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
