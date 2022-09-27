Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Jane Williams

My name is Jane Williams and I am standing as a candidate for Alexandrina South.
I have been a resident of Hindmarsh Island for 16 years.
My involvement in the community has been through the Goolwa Aquatic Club, a volunteer in the Galleries, a member of Cittaslow Goolwa almost from inception and the manager of the Goolwa Cittaslow Farmers Market which I started 6 years ago.
This is now known as the Cittaslow Goolwa Producer and Artisans Market and is one of Goolwa's main weekend attractions.
If elected I will be a strong voice for residents and ratepayers, I will listen and participate in positive discussions.
I will raise issues of importance regarding the many heritage sites in Alexandrina Council area.
Roads Rates and Rubbish are key subjects in the community and I will advocate for attention in these areas.
I will advocate very strongly against changes which may be suggested in relation to Sugar's Beach Development.
Time for Change.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.