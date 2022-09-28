The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Gerry Thompson

Updated September 30 2022 - 8:00am, first published September 28 2022 - 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerry Thompson

As a retiree with a mortgage and a modest pension, and finding it difficult to keep up with the cost of living, I am concerned that many people are similarly affected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.