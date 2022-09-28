Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Gerry Thompson

As a retiree with a mortgage and a modest pension, and finding it difficult to keep up with the cost of living, I am concerned that many people are similarly affected.
I would ensure that council rates support the services and facilities that residents need to assist them in their day-to-day living.
My work-life in forestry, water resources and environment protection put me in good stead to ensure that decisions of council enhance the local environment, the amenity of neighbourhoods and protect our natural and built heritage.
Having family links with the coastal and river boat trade, I would ensure that Goolwa heritage is appropriately protected.
Apart from membership of a local conservation group and machinery club, I am not aligned with any community group.
Therefore I could represent people across the district who have fixed incomes, a pension, or need to access services for their wellbeing.
I was formerly a committee member of the GWLAP.
I teach at the University of the Third Age.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
