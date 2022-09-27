Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Eli Bickley

My family and I moved back to the Fleurieu in 2015, as my wife grew up in the local area and we wanted a sea change.
An aircraft maintenance engineer by trade with 20 years in finance, cost control, project management and a stint rejuvenating Coorong Quays, Hindmarsh Island, I'm ready to serve my community.
I'm keen to provide a voice for my community, maximise opportunities for locals, use facts and data to make decisions, balance heritage with growth, be mindful of climate change and reduce Council spending.
I've been actively involved with the community, sat on Coorong, Lower Lakes, Murray Mouth, Community Advisory Panel, helped secure grant funding for the new training hub at the Hotel Elliot, and $5M grant funding for Councils & sporting clubs in SA.
I volunteer on the Encounter Celebrations and Great Southern Swimming Club committees and am working on an MBA.
Working for you, I will; listen to the community, strive for best practice, be independent, act with integrity and honesty.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.