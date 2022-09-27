The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Eli Bickley

Updated September 30 2022 - 8:06am, first published September 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eli Bickley

My family and I moved back to the Fleurieu in 2015, as my wife grew up in the local area and we wanted a sea change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.