Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Dave Gladwin

Updated September 30 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:06am
Dave Gladwin

I have been a resident of the area for 27 years and have held a number of positions in local and other businesses in mining, renewable energy and manufacturing.

