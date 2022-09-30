Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Dave Gladwin

I have been a resident of the area for 27 years and have held a number of positions in local and other businesses in mining, renewable energy and manufacturing.
Now retired, I have time to spend working for the community to achieve positive outcomes on a range of local issues.
I am keen to meet with residents face to face to discuss their concerns rather than by electronic means.
I have had many kitchen table discussions with landholders in my previous employment with one of the larger power providers, and value the inputs and concerns that arise and the confidentiality of those private discussions.
I have a keen interest in the establishment of community owned solar panel farms to allow a more even opportunity for all residents to gain the benefits of cheaper renewable energy.
In the meantime, I would be grateful for the community's support with this Council election and look forward to representing families in the South Ward.
Looking forward to having a cuppa with you soon!
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
