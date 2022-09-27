The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Craig Ostigh

Updated September 30 2022 - 8:13am, first published September 27 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Ostigh

I have been a resident of the Council District since 1965 where I educated at Goolwa Primary School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.