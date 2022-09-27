Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Craig Ostigh

I have been a resident of the Council District since 1965 where I educated at Goolwa Primary School.
I undertook my secondary education at Victor Harbor High School.
Upon completion of my education I completed my trade in Adelaide at Fire Fighting Enterprises which is fitter and turner.
Due to circumstances I found my way back to Goolwa and found work to within the District Council of Port Elliot and Goolwa.
I worked in this Council as it became Alexandrina Council up until November 2021.
I am married and we have 3 adult children and 4 grandchildren whom all live in this Council area.
I am very passionate about our District our heritage along with encouraging the future of our area for generations to follow.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
