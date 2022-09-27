Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Michael Rivers-Thompson

My name is Michael and I am 57 years old.
Goolwa is my home, and has been for many years.
Our kids were raised here, and Goolwa will always be home.
After working for more than a decade with older people, and seeing the challenges older Australians can face (including my parents and friends in the area), I feel that as the community ages, and more people call this region home, their voices, ideals, passions, and desires need to be not only heard, but reflected in how they are represented in this region.
No suggestion is made to imply that they have not been adequately supported in the past, but rather that older residents need sustainable, predictable, trusted and reliable representation moving forward.
Happy, safe, secure.
As the region moves forward with major developments, where many people will join our community, I am keen to ensure that the needs of older community members are protected and supported by the changes that are inevitable, natural and necessary.
Thank you.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
