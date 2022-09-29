Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Milli Livingston

A local of Goolwa for 25 years.
I live with my partner and enjoy being a member of Goolwa's netball and sailing clubs.
I completed my double degree in Law and Environmental Policy & Management at Adelaide Uni and am a solicitor at a local firm.
Volunteer Director on the Fleurieu Community Bank board, previously on the Goolwa Netball Club committee and Country to Canberra team,
Fleurieu Future Leaders and National Youth Council participant, Alexandrina Council Young Citizen of the Year and SA Regional Awards finalist.
I am passionate about the community and sustainable growth and development of the area whilst maintaining the local heritage.
I am also passionate about the environment and preserving the areas assets such as the Murray River and Coorong.
I believe our Council should represent all demographics, cultural values and work positively and collaboratively for the benefit of the community.
I will be a voice for the community and will serve with integrity, should I be elected.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
