Victor Harbor, meet your mayoral candidates| Moira Jenkins

Over the last four years I have supported our community through difficult times whilst we worked together toward a better future.
If re-elected I will continue to build relationships and advocate for a regional approach to issues such as health, including palliative care and mental health services and better public transport.
Young people need infrastructure to assist them to stay, study and work in Victor Harbor.
Older residents rely on many council services to keep them independent.
Small business and agribusiness are the backbone of our community, and volunteers contribute much to our city and all need support.
In these tough times, we need to make sure that projects are staged, affordable and financially viable.
As a team we can address these issues.
With a psychology and conflict resolution background and as your Mayor for the last four years I have the experience to lead the elected body and be your community spokesperson.
Please Vote 1 Moira Jenkins for Mayor. www.moirajenkins.com
