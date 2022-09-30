Victor Harbor, meet your mayoral candidates| Nick Hayles

I love Victor and I want it to thrive!
I went to school here, I work at Port Elliot Primary School, and am an owner of Planted Coffee House which employs other young people.
This is home.
To create a prosperous future for our community we must reverse the brain-drain of young and working-age people from our region.
The significant aging of our population has consequences on our available workforce, new businesses, consumers with discretionary income, and the coming generations.
A healthy community has balance, the generations working together leads to a better community for all.
I want to partner with those making Victor a place for all generations, where lifestyle and opportunity come together, where people want to and can build their future.
These things will not just happen on their own, we have to make some changes.
I have a vision and I intend to lead.
What matters most is that we implement a plan to better our community for you and all future generations. Go to nickhayles.com
