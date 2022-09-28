Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Brayden Mann

Born and bred in Victor Harbor, I am a 24 year old local lawyer with a beautiful wife, family and community.
I nominated for Council four years ago because I believed a younger perspective and representation was important.
I was amazed and incredibly grateful for your support in electing me.
It is also because of your support that I have decided to nominate again.
I believe Victor should offer the lifestyle of a country town and the opportunities of the City.
Why should your children or grandchildren have to leave to find opportunity.
I have been incredibly blessed, and I want others to have the same opportunities, sense of belonging and hope for their future.
We all benefit from a vibrant, multigenerational community.
A young, growing workforce can provide the love and quality of care that our ageing population deserves.
Within the next four years, my wife and I would love to travel overseas for six months, outside of this, I will try my best to serve you and our future generations.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.