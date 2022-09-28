The Times
Council Elections

Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Brayden Mann

Updated September 30 2022 - 8:31am, first published September 28 2022 - 3:30am
Brayden Mann

Born and bred in Victor Harbor, I am a 24 year old local lawyer with a beautiful wife, family and community.

