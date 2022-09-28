Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Nick McKenzie

Hey Everyone, my name is Nick.
I have lived locally now for many years and am married to my amazing wife Mikayla.
I'm a local business owner as well as working in the local government sector in communications and marketing.
I am passionate about Victor Harbor and its potential for the future.
As a young person, I want to see Victor Harbor be a place where I can stay and raise my family.
We need more things for people to do, these will bring with them more opportunities for employment and give our young people starts to their careers.
I'm also an avid mountain bike rider and want to see us develop the potential of this sport as a drawcard to our region, benefiting tourism but also the health and wellbeing of locals.
At the heart of it, I care about the council supporting small businesses, making our town a place where young people can stay and grow, and taking care of our awesome natural environment.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
