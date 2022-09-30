Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Malcolm Watson

My Name is Malcolm Watson and I lived in Victor Harbor since 2016.
I have completed a Bachelor of Management degree with a double major in Human Resource Management and Organisational Leadership, also from the University of Ballarat. I have also completed a Bachelor of Honours in Management. I currently a Law student and have an extensive amount of experience in business management.
Since Living here in Victor Harbor, I have joined the SA Ambulance service as a volunteer Ambulance Officer and was a member of the Country Fire Authority in Victoria as a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years.
I've also umpired local footy in 2 different states and in four different umpiring associations for almost 30 years where I have umpired over 500 games.
My reasons for joining the Council.
