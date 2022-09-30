The Times
Council Elections

Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Malcolm Watson

By Malcolm Watson
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malcolm Watson

My Name is Malcolm Watson and I lived in Victor Harbor since 2016.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.