Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Carol Schofield

I am passionate about my community and its environment.
I grew up in the township of Victor Harbor and have either been a member or supported its clubs and organisations.
I have experience as a business owner, risk management, strategic and business planning.
I am a Life Member of the Agriculture Bureau and Hills and Landscape Board member.
I have served on numerous Council committees including the Oval , Audit, Fleurieu Communities and Horse Tram Board.
In our ever-changing environment and as our population increases there is a need to ensure that the infrastructure to support that growth is ongoing.
Our young, our workforce and elderly community will require due consideration.
My vision is for a carefully considered yet involving plan be in place that not only integrates the aspirations and ideas of our community but also incorporates a practical plan that protects and supports strong growth into the future.
If elected I will listen to the community and reflect its voice.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.