Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Marty Alsford

After 30 years in the Army I retired as a Major to Victor Harbor in 2016.
In the Army I specialized in strategic planning and Indigenous training.
Outside of the Army I worked in the ACT Public Service in the education and land planning areas.
I volunteer with the Army Cadets and Red Cross and in Board roles with the Encounter Bay Bowling Club, the South Coast Veterans Assoc, the VH Private Hospital and Rotary Victor Harbor.
I have been Chair of the Rotary Mental Health Committee and volunteered in local community radio.
I am not affiliated with any political party.
My son and family have recently moved here so I am aware of the issues facing young families in the area.
I look forward to listening to the views of locals so that together we can make this a better place to live and bring up families.
I am interested in planning around preserving our local natural environment while exploring new sustainable economic opportunities.
I am also keen to better care for those in need locally.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.