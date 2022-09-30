Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Andrew Robertson

I'm Andrew Robertson, a Beef Farmer, who is blessed to live in Back Valley and has enjoyed being your Councillor for the past four years, actively promoting innovation in Council strategies and policies which promote small business development, promoting sound Council financial management, economic development strategies, scrutinising project proposals and minimising rate increases.
I have a special interest in improving Council internal processes to increase productivity and finding avenues to significantly improve practical collaboration between Council and business, sporting, and social institutions.
I continue to be actively involved in Rotary, Newland Uniting Church, Fleurieu Beef Group, Sea Rescue Squadron and Granite Island Penguin Monitoring.
I'm looking forward to further strengthening the bonds with investors and small business including attracting new and creative businesses.
Of special interest is developing a programme to significantly up grade the amenities at all our reserves, parks and trails.
Advocating and facilitating the expansion of early learning services for pre-schoolers and improving youth literacy and technical training is crucial to employing our youth in Victor Harbor.
Returning our penguin colony on Granite Island to being one of the biggest tourist attractions in South Australia, is a key objective.
I look forward to working with fellow Councillors to making Victor Harbor the best place in the world to live.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.