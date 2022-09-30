The Times
Council Elections

Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Andrew Robertson

By Andrew Robretson
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:51am, first published 2:00am
Andrew Robertson

I'm Andrew Robertson, a Beef Farmer, who is blessed to live in Back Valley and has enjoyed being your Councillor for the past four years, actively promoting innovation in Council strategies and policies which promote small business development, promoting sound Council financial management, economic development strategies, scrutinising project proposals and minimising rate increases.

