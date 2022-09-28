The Times
Council Elections

Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Bailey Hames

Updated September 30 2022 - 8:54am, first published September 28 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Hames

Hi Everyone, I'm Bailey and I have been in Victor Harbor my whole life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.