Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Bailey Hames

Hi Everyone, I'm Bailey and I have been in Victor Harbor my whole life.
I'm passionate about supporting young people to realise their potential.
As such I volunteer in a local community youth group, and have for several years now, acknowledging the importance of supporting young people in our community.
I view the world through an entrepreneurial lens.
Having lived experience with a disability, I opened my own business in the disability sector.
Providing a range of supports to people living with a disability, this is a practical way of giving back and serving people.
As an elected member I know that there will be lots to learn.
However, I equally believe I have a great deal to contribute.
I want to see Victor look after its environment for the future, provide accessible infrastructure to all residents, be well governed by its council, and be a place young professionals can succeed.
I will focus on making the community a place where more people can feel supported and know they belong.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
