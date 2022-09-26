Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Simon Rothwell

My focus is on Family, Volunteering and Community.
I've lived locally in Myponga for over 35 years where I am married to Sherryl and have raised our now 2 adult daughters, all of us are actively involved in local community and sporting clubs.
I also travel extensively throughout our beautiful district through my work with over 35 years of experience in the building trade.
I have now had the honour of being an elected member of the District Council of Yankalilla for the past 12 years, I currently hold the position of Mayor and previously held positions as Deputy Mayor, Development Assessment Panel member and Regional Development Australia board member.
I'm known for always being available to listen and reply to peoples concerns/issues and will always endeavour to seek a resolution.
I believe I have the ability and skills to work with fellow councillors to maintain and improve our district, whilst ensuring a balance between economic growth, social wellbeing and council sustainability.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
