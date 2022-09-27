Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Lawrence Polomka

My name is Lawrie Polomka currently in my third year of farming at Wattle Flat.
I offer myself as a candidate for Field Ward DCY.
2010 saw me elected to Robe District Council.
At 17 I left school to work on the family farm.
Then I became self employed as a shearer and then shearing contractor at locations across Australia but based in Lucindale SE.
During this period, a portfolio of rural land was purchased despite challenging financial times.
Prudent management in budgets is a key priority to me and has been from my own dollar one.
Previous interests include footy, cricket, tennis, ambulance, CFS, Lions and family.
I understand the responsibilities of this position particularly with respect to ratepayers' funds.
I would appreciate your support.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
