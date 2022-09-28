Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Peter O'Neil

I'm a local farmer and businessman living in Parawa.
My better half Erica has a online business & Parawa Progress Association secretary/treasurer.
Past has shaped my future;38 SQ RAAF, director & board member ( Agriculture Bureau SA, REI SA, Weber Barbecues Aus) Served my community in Rotary .
Currently a proud member of Yankalilla Council & FRAP. Reflecting on Council I've seen major change.
New Range road B double route bringing economic benefits to farmers, Library under construction & Foreshore Caravan Park project budgeted for large positive FY22/23 revenue. SLC/ Kiosk redevelopment, but my future support is only if the project is financially viable/ responsible.
I believe in Tourism infrastructure, Farming Land staying as Farms, small housing redevelopment in our towns, land set aside for social housing and commercial activity creating jobs.
Especially proud of my involvement in helping create the new park in Normanville.
I will continue to do my best to represent and listen/help one and all.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
