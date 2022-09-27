The Times
Council Elections

Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Glen Rowlands

Updated September 30 2022 - 9:20am, first published September 27 2022 - 5:00am
Glen Rowlands

Having served on council since April 2014 I am renominating as I am passionate to continue with the community built strategic plan 'Natures Best Lets Plan The Rest'.

