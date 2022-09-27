Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Glen Rowlands

Having served on council since April 2014 I am renominating as I am passionate to continue with the community built strategic plan 'Natures Best Lets Plan The Rest'.
I have an obligation to see the present infrastructure projects come to fruition.
Throughout my business career I gained a very clear understanding of successful financial management.
This experience has benefited me in overseeing and guiding councils financial management now and into the future.
Financial management is also about ensuring councils assets are maintained and replaced through the vision of the asset management plan which gives guidelines of end of life.
By monitoring these plans council can avoid large unplanned spends.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.