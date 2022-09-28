The Times
Council Elections

Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Davina Quirke

Updated September 30 2022 - 9:23am, first published September 28 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Davina Quirke

My name is Davina Quirke and I'm here to help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.