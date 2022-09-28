Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Davina Quirke

My name is Davina Quirke and I'm here to help.
I have put myself forward as a candidate for Light Ward.
I am a JP, retired, 62 years young, and live with my husband in Carrickalinga.
I am passionate about our community and my involvement within it.
My skills include my ability to listen and represent your concerns and views in Council.
I am a competent debater and am not afraid of standing up and being heard.
I have competency and understanding of the Local Government Act.
I believe in transparency in council and am mindful of how the decisions made in Council impact you and your family's lives.
My experience on boards extends to chairing and participating on boards in Local Government and State Government sectors.
Please remember I am only a phone call away at 0423008993.
If you have any council issues, I will work with you to find a resolution.
I consider it a privileged to live amongst you in our incredible part of the world and I care about your welfare.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
