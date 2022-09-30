Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Wayne Gibbs

I lived in the Myponga area until I was 10 years old when my family moved to the Riverland.
I worked in the rural financial sector, largely in the commercial lending field, for 20 years and then ran my own business in Mt Gambier for 20 years.
Retired in 2015, my wife and I moved to Normanville. It was an easy decision for me to return to the area that held positive childhood memories and for my wife, whose family has a long-standing history in the Bald Hills area.
I have taken a keen interest in Council's activities and been involved in setting up both the Yankalilla District Residents Association and Friends of Bungala River and am an active member of the Yankalilla Men's Shed.
I believe Council needs to make Ratepayers the primary focus through strong fiscal management, integrity and consideration for the environment.
I have the experience and attitude to benefit the Community in the role of Elected Member.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
