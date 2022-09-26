Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Ed Verco

My wife and I have lived in the District Council of Yankalilla for the past 20 years and I am deeply passionate about our unique and beautiful area.
We are currently run a mixed farming enterprise on Forktree Road that includes beef cattle and olives.
I also own a dedicated olive oil packaging and export business that I have run for the past 18 years.
In 2019 our business won the 'Business Excellence Award, and 'Export Award' in the the South Australian Premier's Food Awards.
I am strong advocate for agricultural enterprise and have been on the board of the Australian Olive Association for over 5 years.
I also sit on the South Australian Export Strategy Steering Group.
I believe that my extensive experience in running an integrated 'paddock to plate' enterprise will assist in navigating what seems to be a very confusing and unsettling period within the local council area.
I will ensure progress in our area, while maintaining a voice for all ratepayers and stakeholders. 0410 588 712.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
