The Times
Council Elections

Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Bill Verway

Updated September 30 2022 - 9:31am, first published September 27 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Verway

I am standing for re-election as a Councillor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.