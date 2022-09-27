Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Bill Verway

I am standing for re-election as a Councillor.
I have tried to represent the community in Council to the best of my ability.
I believe that the fundamentals of the Council and its Elected Members is to display integrity, transparency and accountability.
I believe in social justice and democratic processes.
We need to create an inclusive community, harnessing the experience and expertise that is present throughout the District, facilitating consensus in addressing important issues.
Every community has cultural, social and environmental issues that are important to them.
It is very important, therefore, that the community is listened to.
The next few years in particular will need a strong and competent Council that will take steps to ensure that the community receives prudent management of expenditure in the most efficient manner.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
