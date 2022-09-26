Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Michele Shaughnessy

I have recently retired from Adelaide City Council after 31 years.
I have a good understanding of the regulations that apply to running a council and I have experience in running council projects.
I am married with two adult sons and have lived in Wirrina Cove for over 4 years.
I am an active member of a number of community groups and activities in Normanville and Yankalilla and although I don't live in the Light ward, I feel this is where I would have the most contact.
I am passionate about the beautiful area we live in and want to keep the area as natural as possible.
If elected I will be available to listen to you and to work in collaboration with the community and council.
I will support council decisions that reflect the communities needs without causing rates to rise unnecessarily.
For more information go to my Facebook group Michele Shaughnessy- DCY Council Candidate or email me at michele.dcy@outlook.com
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.