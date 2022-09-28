Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Simon Reed

I have lived in Normanville 4 1/2 yrs, married with 2 children
My deep passion is working with people in the community to build a bigger, better, stronger communities a place where everyone has a voice without feeling judgement or dismissed for their viewpoints.
Standing up with honesty, integrity, transparency and being a voice for the less heard.
Past experience as a youth worker / counsellor combined with 20 years finance experience from state government, local government and private sector.
My current involvement with Yankalilla Area School Governance, Finance and Canteen committees , local churches and businesses.
I believe my experience would be a benefit to the future direction our community.
I enjoy listening to people, working on solutions that benefit the community as a whole and representing peoples ideas to make our community the best for now and future generations to come.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.