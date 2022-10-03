Teams from around the state have flocked to a Fleurieu Peninsula bowls club to take part in the Dodd and Page Two Day Carnival.
With one of the best views a club can produce, Port Elliot Bowling Club hosted the carnival and the greens were full of players and cheer.
Club Patron, Phil Dodd thanked all the players for making the trip and congratulated the players and the organisers on a successful carnival.
"Thank you all for your efforts," Mr Dodd said.
"I'm sure you've all got a great amount of vitamin D and have had a great few days outside. Congratulations to all the winners and I hope you've enjoyed yourselves here at Port Elliot."
Here are the results from day one.
Justin Kelly from McLaren Vale finished the day in first.
Placing in second was Warren Murdock of Uraidla. Round up the top three and in third was Ken Waller of Victor Harbor.
All the results from day two saw finishing in first was Robin Binney of Goolwa.
Rolling into second place was Leigh Phillip from Encounter Bay. Third was Lobethal's Brian Scown.
The overall results saw Peter MacLean from Kingscote in first, congratulations Peter!
Bill Nash from Victor Harbor rolled into second place, third was Steve Davidson from Willunga and Encounter Bay's, Greg David placed in fourth.
Keep up to date with Port Elliot Bowling Club on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Portelliotbowlingclub
