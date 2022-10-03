Warm start to the School Holidays

It has been a cracking start to the Spring School Holidays with Daylight Savings, warm weather and a long weekend blessing those looking to get away.
Like always, Victor Harbor is full to the brim with tourists coming down to our slice of paradise to get a taste of what we experience everyday.
But there are still a lot of locals in town looking forward to a stay-cation or carrying on with their day-to-day duties as the holidays roll on.
The South Australian holidays began when the school bells rang on Friday afternoon and the weather has been perfect so far.
And you should get out and enjoy it while you can as the Bureau of Meteorology shows 95 to 60 per cent rain forecast for the rest of the week.
