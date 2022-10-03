The Times

Local driver blows seven times legal limit, loses licence

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:41am
The local man was issued with a 12 month immediate loss of licence and his car was impounded for 28 days. Shutterstock picture

A man has allegedly blown more than seven times the legal limit after being stopped driving in Victor Harbor.

