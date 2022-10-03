Local driver blows seven times legal limit, loses licence

A man has allegedly blown more than seven times the legal limit after being stopped driving in Victor Harbor.
Just after 11am on Monday 3 October, patrols stopped a Nissan Navara travelling on Victoria Street at Victor Harbor for a mobile driver test.
The driver, a 50-year-old local man, submitted to a breath test where he provided a positive result of 0.351.
He was issued with a 12 month immediate loss of licence and his car was impounded for 28 days.
The man was reported for drink driving and he will appear in the Victor Harbor Magistrates Court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.