Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

MEET THE BUGS
Sow. Grow. Eat. Repeat!
Friday, October 7, 11am-12noon at the Victor Harbor Library. Learn what invertebrates are and why they are so important to the survival of life on earth and your garden. Get up-close and personal with a wide range of living animals. We bring a minimum of 8 (and often many more) species of living invertebrate animals and a large number of different specimens. This session is recommended for children 4+ years. Information at https://bit.ly/3SgyPQz
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, October 8, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
SURFS UP
Chiton Rocks Club open day
Saturday, October 8, 1-3pm at Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club. Come down to the club for the nippers open day and registration for new and returning nippers. For more information email nippers@chitonrocks.com
MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Sunday, October 9, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, October 9, 7.30-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
AUSTRALIAN ARTISTS
ADFAS Fleurieu Lecture
Monday, October 10, from 9.45 at the Gospel Centre, Victor Harbor. Hear a talk about influential Australian women artists of the late 19 th century by Leigh Capel. For more information Email: fleurieu@adfas.org.au or phone 0452556193
HOLIDAY FUN
Victor Harbor Library
Monday, October 10, 10.30-11.30 at Victor Harbor Library. Spring school holiday craft; Decorate a terracotta pot, take it home and use it to plant some herbs to use in your kitchen. Information at https://bit.ly/3UE4SLN
LEARN BRIDGE
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Tuesday, October 11, 1-4pm, Main Hall at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Play a game or two of bridge with other beginners. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
AUSSIE BIRDS
Alexandrina Council
Wednesday, October 12, 9-10am meet at the car park near the Hindmarsh Island Lookout, Randell Road, Join the Aussie Bird Count and Count the birds that are counting on you and to be part of the nation's largest annual citizen science event! Call 85557000 for more information.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.