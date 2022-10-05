A move to delay the demolition of the Normanville Kiosk Cafe's former premises has been withdrawn after the start of a hearing in the Supreme Court of South Australia.
Ruth Trigg had taken the Yankalilla Council, Surf Life Saving South Australia and Normanville Surf Life Saving Club to court in a bid to halt the demolition until a new council could review previous decisions on the kiosk's future.
However, late on Tuesday, October 4 after an initial hearing of the case Ms Trigg's lawyers indicated that she wanted to withdraw the action and argued against costs.
Lawyer for the council and surf life saving organisations, David Billington, said that despite repeated warnings Ms Triggs had decided to proceed with the case and costs needed to be paid on "a solicitor, client basis".
"The applicant was warned, she persisted, nevertheless she's seen the writing on the wall and now she has elected to pull up stumps immediately," he said.
Supreme Court Master Judge, Graham Dart, said he was sympathetic to Ms Triggs' situation but ordered her to pay $5,500 in costs.
Lawyer Brian Hayes, arguing against costs for Ms Triggs, said that she had sought information on the agreement between council and the surf life saving organisations about the kiosk, but that the council had "played hardball" in declining to provide it.
"The applicant sought information from the council, council understandably, for whatever reason, took the situation, played hardball and didn't provide the information," he said.
"The application was brought at short notice in an environment where the applicant was seeking information from the council, rightly or wrongly."
He said that the council had resisted and that "basically at the last minute she found out that the building would be demolished after the long weekend".
Judge Dart said that it was not uncommon for councils to resolve problems in confidence and "the only thing bobbing around in my head at the moment is the issue of demolition".
"What is clear is your client is opposed to redevelopment on the site," he said.
"It's a council owned building on public land. I'm trying to separate issues here. Why can't the council demolish a building it owns? The only order you seek is to stop demolition. Why should I grant this?"
Mr Billington, for the defendants, said that it was not state land, it was not community titled and was subject to a lease to the Normanville Surf Life Saving Club.
"The building is on land owned by the council," he said.
"There is a contract with Old Red Brick Company and they commenced work this morning (Tuesday, October 4, 2022) in removing asbestos from the kiosk building. They need to get on with it and the club has a contract in November with builder Partek. If Ms Trigg was completely successful, this will have no effect on the arrangements with council."
Judge Dart recessed the hearing until 4pm, saying that "when things come on quickly, you can't be too quick, and people make rushed decisions about what's relevant and what's not".
"What's important is we get all the relevant information and we can make a relevant decision,' he said.
When the court resumed, however, Mr Hayes said that Ms Triggs did not want to continue the case.
