The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

A move to halt demolition of the Normanville Kiosk Café building until a new council reviewed the decision has been withdrawn

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
October 5 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A move to delay the demolition of the Normanville Kiosk Cafe building in the Adelaide Supreme Court has been withdrawn. Pictures, Matt Welch.

A move to delay the demolition of the Normanville Kiosk Cafe's former premises has been withdrawn after the start of a hearing in the Supreme Court of South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.