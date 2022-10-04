Surfing success for local groms

Middleton waters were packed with young surfers who were battling it out to win the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp 2022.
Forty-five groms hit the waves at Day Street on Saturday, October 1, in hopes of winning an all expenses paid trip to the national final.
It was perfect conditions for the young surfers, who had come in from around the state, with 2-3 foot clean surf.
READ MORE:
Stoked groms had a massive day of surfing and beach games as part of the national junior surf series.
Ashton Crowley took out the Under 14 boys comp and Keira Hunt placed first for the girls.
This win saw the young surfers secure their spot in the national finals, with the all-expenses-paid trip including a three day surf camp at the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre.
The Under 12 Girls and Boys went to Isabel O'Boyle and Hamish Harrington respectively.
Under 10 Girls went to Isabel O'Boyle and the Under 10 Boys were taken out by Connor O'Boyle
In the Under 8 Mixed division Taj Winter came out on top
The Surfing SA Under 16 mixed title went to Arley Partridge, Maia Taite, Riley Lewis, and Jax Williams.
This year's Woolworths Fresh wave awards went to Seth Bailey and Isabel O'Boyle for outstanding performances and sportsmanship.
Regarded as one of the significant stepping stones in the development of young Australian surfers, the 10-event Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series caters to surfers from Under 8 to Under 14 and will be held in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania, and South Australia over summer.
