Surfing success for local groms

Updated October 4 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:08am
Isabel O'Boyle and Seth Bailey won This year's Woolworths Fresh wave awards for outstanding performances and sportsmanship. Picture supplied

Middleton waters were packed with young surfers who were battling it out to win the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp 2022.

