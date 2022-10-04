Deryk rises from the ashes to reopen Compass Meats

After a tough few months Deryk Dekruyf is back to all smiles, with the reopening of his butcher shop, Compass Meats finally arriving.
Mr Dekruyf has worked hard since then to reopen his shop at a temporary location so he can continue to serve the community he loves.
Compass Meats held an official grand reopening on Saturday, October 1, and Mr Dekruyf said it was great to get back into the swing of the everyday.
The occasion was marked with a special sausage sizzle that was free to anyone who came down.
"Saturday was good, we got a very large part of the community out and about and it was good to see," Mr Dekruyf said.
"It brought everyone into town and some of the other businesses got quite busy too which was good.
"It was great to see everybody again, you know, catch up with everyone.
"You miss it quite a bit when you don't see everybody."
Mr Dekruyf said the barbeque was cooked by members of the Mount Compass Country Fire Service Brigade, who had given up their time to support him.
"A massive thank you to the CFS for their help," he said.
Also in attendance was Minister for Emergency Services Joe Szakacs, who visited the Mount Compass CFS just after the fire and promised to return.
"Compass Meats was destroyed in a devastating fire four months ago," he said.
"I promised Deryk I'd be back for the opening of his butcher and give him a hand cooking some snags on the barbeque and on Saturday, that commitment was honoured."
"I thank all who attended the reopening, including CFS volunteers who fought gallantly to extinguish the fire that destroyed Deryk's business"
It has been a tough few months for Mr Dekruyf, who has done most of the work to his new shop- located right next door to the old one- by himself.
"By the end of it I was ready to get back to butchery, which is what I love doing, and making all my small goods, I was really looking forward to it," he said.
The display fridge in the new Compass Meats may look a bit smaller than it was before, but all the fresh products that Mr Dekruyf is is known for are still available.
In June SAPOL labelled the fire as suspicious and began an investigation, a police spokesperson said it remained open, and no suspects had been identified.
"The matter remains under investigation, no suspects have been identified as yet and police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward," the spokesperson said.
This shop is only temporary for Mr Dekruyf, who hopes he can eventually move the business next door, back to its original location.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.