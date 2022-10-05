Calling all local legends! That time where we nominate our community heroes for their remarkable contributions to Victor Harbor is back.
The Citizen of the Year Awards are an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary contributions of individuals and groups in our community.
City of Victor Harbor Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karen Rokicinski, said nominations are now open for four different categories.
"I encourage everyone to think about the unsung heroes in their life and neighbourhood, and consider nominating for these prestigious awards," Ms Rokicinski said.
"You could nominate someone who has contributed to areas such as education, health, fundraising, volunteer services, business, sport, arts, the environment, or any other field that supports the wellbeing of our community."
"Victor Harbor is a city full of spirit, but it wouldn't be as vibrant without the efforts of generous individuals and organisations. Let's recognise these people!"
The four categories for nominations are:
Hardcopy application forms can be returned via email localgov@victor.sa.gov.au, by post PO Box 11, Victor Harbor SA 5211 or in person at the Civic Centre, 1 Bay Road, Victor Harbor SA 5211.
Nominations close on Friday, 18 November 2022.
The awards are judged by a panel comprising Elected Members and community representatives.
If you are interested in being on the panel to judge these awards, send your expression of interest to localgov@victor.sa.gov.au.
The winners of the 2023 Citizen of the Year Awards will be announced in January 2023, with an official awards ceremony taking place on Australia Day, January 26 2023.
