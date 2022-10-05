The Times

The Citizen of the Year Awards nominations are open and City of Victor Harbor are encouraging to nominate community heroes

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:33am
In recognition of his ongoing commitment to environmental education and conservation advisory, Stephen Hedges received the 2022 Award for Active Citizenship. Picture, Matt Welch.

Calling all local legends! That time where we nominate our community heroes for their remarkable contributions to Victor Harbor is back.

