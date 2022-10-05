Nature Festival ready to go on the Fleurieu

The week and a half long South Australian Nature Festival is about to kick off and there are a number of events across the Fleurieu Peninsula that will keep everyone entertained.
From Thursday, October 6, to Sunday, October there will be exciting and educational events all over the state.
The Nature Festival helps us to explore creative ways we can build individual relationships to everyday nature and celebrate how important nature is to the identity of South Australia.
Cultural ambassador for the event Jack Buckskin said it was crucial for us to understand that we are a speck, and every living creature has their place in the environment.
"My connection and relationship to nature is that of the First Nations people of this land, but it's also my responsibility to teach, educate and acknowledge the stories of the past and how it makes us who we are today," he said.
Landscapes Hill and Fleurieu is running a number of events, with some already fully booked, and they are looking forward to the festival getting started.
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu General Manager, Michael Garrod, said the Nature Festival was about helping people celebrate and cultivate a deeper relationship with nature.
"The Hills and Fleurieu region is the most biologically diverse region in SA. We are home to three quarters of the State's native bird species, and more than half of its native plant species," he said.
"As an organisation, we want to inspire people to protect the uniquely biodiverse and productive landscapes in the Hills and Fleurieu. These events highlight just a few of the great projects happening in our region, and how people can get involved in caring for land, water and nature."
Fabulous Fleurieu Swamps will be run by the Landscape Board on Tuesday October 11 at Mount Compass, and still has spaces available.
Attendees will walk through the Stipiturus Conservation Park Track and learn about this nationally endangered ecological community and the threatened species it supports, as well as the long-term restoration projects being undertaken in the park.
Other events in the Fleurieu include Storytelling in Nature: a workshop for parents at Port Elliot; Tending to your Homestead or Small Acreage at Hindmarsh Valley; and Family Reef Explorers at Normanville, plus much more.
There is something available to suit everyone's interest. You can book a spot at these events and many others at www.naturefestival.org.au
