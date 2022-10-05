The pride and joy of the Historic Goolwa Wharf Precinct will soon feature in its very own short film series.
The PS Oscar W is a major drawcard to the Goolwa and surrounding region. Now the paddle steamer will have a short film series dedicated to its recent slipping and maintenance journey.
Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said none of this would be possible without the tireless efforts of the volunteers.
"The volunteers and community know so much about the paddle steamer's rich history which is why it is important to capture and preserve our heritage in ways that can be appreciated for future generations to come," Mr Morris said.
"It is fantastic that we can capture the slipping of the PS Oscar W. This is a major event that showcases an important icon of the Murray River and our region.
"It preserves our unique history, and shares this history with visitors to our region, bringing economic benefit too.
"We wouldn't be able to achieve this without our amazing volunteers who work above and beyond to complete such a project. This is no easy job to do so we thank them for their time and remarkable effort".
The PS Oscar W has just undergone its biennial slipping and maintenance to inspect and restore the historic paddle steamer and is an example of regenerative heritage in action.
Since August 29 2022, the PS Oscar W has been on a slip located in Coorong Quays as contractors and the Friends of the PS Oscar W volunteers undergo work on the vessel.
Since being on the slip, a film crew has been eagerly capturing the work being done on her to feature in the series of short films.
"Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation go out to our volunteers who invest hundreds of hours to retain this iconic gem," Mr Morris said.
"This enthusiastic group is the lifeblood of the iconic paddle steamer and truly represents the spirit of community.
"The work ensures that paddle steamers remain in an operational capacity along the Murray River."
The PS Oscar W will continue to be a major attraction in the upcoming SA Wooden Boat Festival on 28-30 April 2023.
The PS Oscar W is now back in the water and has returned to the Goolwa Wharf Precinct.
Celebrations for PS Oscar W's 114th birthday will be held on Sunday, October 16 at 12.15pm as the final piece of the filming series.
The occasion will be marked at Goolwa Wharf Precinct with a birthday cake and cruises during the day.
All are welcome to attend to celebrate this huge milestone.
For more information, please visit www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/events
