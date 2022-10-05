Vale Linton Jacobs, a stalwart member of the Mount Compass community

Linton Jacobs passed away peacefully on September 7th , 2022 in Sandpiper Lodge, Goolwa, three weeks short of his 97th birthday. He was the loving husband of Dorothy (nee Killmier) who passed away in April 2022 and brother to Don(dec) and Keith. He is survived by four children, 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was born Linton Hugh Jacobs in Victor Harbor on September 28th 1925 to Blanche, a schoolteacher, and Hugh Jacobs who was a market gardener and dairy farmer.
Linton's grandfather, Melphord, had taken up a plot of land at Mountt Compass in 1894 to try his luck at growing vegetables for market and this enterprise was continued by Linton's father Hugh, who later branched out into dairy farming.
As a boy Linton's life consisted of going to school and helping at home with the market garden and milking the cows by hand. On Sundays he always attended church with his family.
One of his proudest achievements as a schoolboy was competing in the annual potato growing competition which he won several times. On one occasion he grew 603 pounds from 1 pound of potatoes which was the record at the time. His trophies are now displayed in the Agricultural museum at the Pt Elliot showgrounds.
In 1940, after one year of high school, he was required to leave school to help his family on the farm which was contributing to the civilian food supply during WW2.
Linton and Dorothy met as children in Mount Compass and some years later, after her family had moved away, Linton tracked her down in Naracoorte where they began their long- distance courtship, culminating in their marriage in 1949.
They settled for a few years near the township of Mount Compass while Linton continued to work on the family farm. However, Linton always had a yearning to create his own destiny and in 1957 the family moved to their new house on the dairy farm 'Lindora' located on the Cleland Gully Road, Tooperang. This is where they raised their five children, Sandra, Timothy(dec), Robina, Warren and Verity.
He began by growing vegetables for market as well as milking cows, but as the dairy industry grew he put all his energy into the cows. He was an innovative farmer who keenly observed all the farming developments in the district and applied them to his farm. He became an active member of the local Agricultural Bureau taking on roles as secretary and president and was later awarded Life Membership. He wanted to learn as much as he could and encourage the sharing of ideas amongst farmers.
Linton was a gentle man who lived his life with integrity. He was steadfastly dedicated to providing for his family, but he still found time to be involved in the community and the church. He also served over 30 years as a Justice of the Peace.
Always a curious man he enjoyed caravanning around Australia and travelling overseas, but one of Linton's greatest joys was to learn ballroom dancing with Dorothy when he was in his 50's. Having never danced before, he would practice the steps up and down the pit while he was milking the cows until he had mastered them. Then he and Dorothy began attending all the dances on the South Coast where they developed many special friendships.
Linton was also an active member of the Victor Harbour Sailing Club, where he sailed with his children in the club races every Saturday in summer for many years. Having learnt from scratch through trial and error and observing others, he was very proud to win the Club Championship Trophy one year with son Timothy as crew.
The lowlight of Linton's life came in 1983 when Timothy took his own life after a battle with schizophrenia. In his memoir Linton wrote: "We had to pick up all the pieces and ourselves".
At this time, Linton's son Warren came back to live and work on the farm which gave him more time on his hands. Thus, he became inspired to start writing historical stories about Mount Compass which were printed in the 'Entre Nous', the local Mount Compass newsletter at the time. After some years he decided to collate them all into his first book, 'Where the Compass Leads You', which was launched on his 80th birthday. This was followed later by Book Two of the same title. He was passionate about preserving the history of the town and area where his family had settled about 130 years ago.
In 2006 Linton and Dorothy moved to Thornbury Park Retirement Village in Goolwa where he immediately set about planting vegetables and fruit trees in every available space. After ill health took its toll on Linton in 2019, he moved into Sandpiper Lodge where he continued to research and write stories about the history of Mount Compass and Fleurieu Peninsula.
From his books to his participation in the local historical societies where he collated oral histories of local identities, his contribution to the local record was enormous. Along with his numerous other community involvements he was presented with a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by the Mount Compass community in 2019.
Linton will be sadly missed however he lived a very productive life and has left a rich legacy to his family and a significant contribution to the history of the Mount Compass area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.