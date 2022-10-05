Vale Linton Jacobs, a stalwart member of the Mount Compass community

At this time, Linton's son Warren came back to live and work on the farm which gave him more time on his hands. Thus, he became inspired to start writing historical stories about Mount Compass which were printed in the 'Entre Nous', the local Mount Compass newsletter at the time. After some years he decided to collate them all into his first book, 'Where the Compass Leads You', which was launched on his 80th birthday. This was followed later by Book Two of the same title. He was passionate about preserving the history of the town and area where his family had settled about 130 years ago.