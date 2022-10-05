The Times

Vale Linton Jacobs, a stalwart member of the Mount Compass community

By The Linton Family
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:30am
Linton in 2012 with his potato competition trophies before donating them to the agricultural museum in Pt Elliot Show Grounds. Picture supplied

Linton Jacobs passed away peacefully on September 7th , 2022 in Sandpiper Lodge, Goolwa, three weeks short of his 97th birthday. He was the loving husband of Dorothy (nee Killmier) who passed away in April 2022 and brother to Don(dec) and Keith. He is survived by four children, 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

