Regional junior hockey stars excel at Championships

It was a weekend full of action for South Australian junior hockey players as they descended on Victor Harbor to compete in the Regional Junior Championships.
The three- day competition was hosted by the Victor Harbor Hockey Club and saw teams coming in from around the state to battle it out for the top spot.
Secretary of the South Coast Hockey Association Tania Newcombe said it was a great weekend for all involved.
"It was an amazing tournament!!" she said"
"A great time was had by all with great weather and a strong competition!!"
Teams from the South Coast, Barossa, Port Lincoln, Naracoorte, Whyalla, Port Pirie, Riverland, Tatiara and Yorke Peninsula played each other on Saturday October 1 and Sunday, October 2, to see who could tough it out in the finals, which were played on Monday, October 3.
The under 13 girls finals was played by Barossa and South Coast. By the end of the game the teams were sitting at a 1 all draw and played a shoot-out. Barossa was able to secure the win 3-1.
It was a tough loss for the under 13 Naracoorte boys, who finished the game with 0 on the score board. They played played Port Lincoln who scored 2 goals.
The under 16 girls continued Port Lincolns winning streak when they played South Coast. The final score was 2-1.
It was another success for Port Lincoln in the under 16 boys final when they dominated over Whyalla, scoring 5-0.
Naracoorte and Port Pirie battled it out in the under 19 girls final and Naracoorte was able to take the win, easily scoring 2 to the opponents 1.
It was a back and forth match for the under 19 boys, with Port Lincoln and Naracoorte finishing the game at nil all. A shoot out saw Port Lincoln win the game 1-0.
