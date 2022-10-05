The Times

Regional junior hockey stars excel at Championships

It was a tough Regional Junior Championship final match for the under 19 boys with Naracoorte and Port Lincoln battling it out at the Victor Harbor Hockey Club. Picture by Sophie Conlon

It was a weekend full of action for South Australian junior hockey players as they descended on Victor Harbor to compete in the Regional Junior Championships.

