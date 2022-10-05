Anti-Poverty Week is fast approaching and one Victor Harbor group is calling on the community to give generously.
The Victor Harbor VIEW Club works with the Smith Family organisation and has called for more people to sponsor children through the organisation.
Club resident Margaret Watkins said supporting a child has never been more important.
"With the rising cost of petrol, groceries, and housing, we are hearing from the charity that families are being forced to make impossible decisions about where they spend their dollars each week, leaving children at risk of missing out on basic school items such as uniforms, books and devices needed for learning," she said.
This year, Anti-Poverty Week will run from October 16-22 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Its goal is to halve childhood poverty by 2030, according to Unicef Australia one in six Australian children live in poverty.
This is why Mrs Watkins works passionately with our local VIEW club.
"At a time when children are still dealing with the impacts of COVID and catching up on missed learning, the ripple effect of these added financial pressures at home could set them back even further," she said.
"This is why VIEW is so passionate about supporting the work of The Smith Family because its evidence- based approach helps children experiencing disadvantage to overcome the educational inequality they face.
"They support children for the duration of their education, and this helps them build the confidence and skills needed to create better futures for themselves."
With help from VIEW clubs around Australia the Smith Family runs Learning for Life, an education support program, which provides families with long term educational, financial, and personal assistance so that children have all the essentials needed to fully participate in their learning.
Around the country VIEW Clubs sponsor 1550 students through the Learning for Life program and last year they raised more than $1.1 million to support the Smith Family.
Collectively members have volunteered over 70,000 hours of their time to help young people in their local communities through homework, reading and mentoring programs run by the charity.
To find out more about joining VIEW, visit view.org.au or call 1800 805 366.
To sponsor a child through The Smith Family, visit thesmithfamily.com.au or call 1800 633 622.
