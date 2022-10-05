The Times

VIEW Club wants to help make a difference this Anti-Poverty Week

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:38am, first published 5:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victor Harbor VIEW Club Committee is calling on the community to give generously this Anti-Poverty Week. Pictured L-R Jennie (Secretary) Sheila (Assistant Secretary) Patsy (Delegate & Vice President) Margaret (President & Treasurer) Terese (Assistant Treasurer) Pauline (National Councillor) and Roby (Program Officer) Absent Rosemary (Program Officer). File picture

Anti-Poverty Week is fast approaching and one Victor Harbor group is calling on the community to give generously.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.