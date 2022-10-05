Port Elliot to become a sea of pink in support of breast cancer

Port Elliot will transform into a sea of pink when the community gathers to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.
On 14 October, Painting Port Elliot Pink will be held in Port Elliot to support local breast cancer survivors and Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).
The event will begin at Harbour Masters Reserve, where attendees will gather in their best pink outfits then walk along The Strand to Retro Vibe café for a pink afternoon tea.
Organiser Bronwyn Lewis said the cause was close to her heart and most locals would know someone who was affected by breast cancer,
Mrs Lewis said all the proceeds from the event would go toward BCNA and the Southern Fleurieu Cancer Support Group.
"I first got involved in breast cancer fundraising in the early 1990's due to my cousin Serena having treatment at the same time as Lyn Swinburne OAM who started BCNA," she said.
"Serena's death changed all our lives forever and so this is a cause close to my heart."
As well as getting a good turn out, Mrs Lewis is encouraging the community to tie a pink ribbon around their letterbox in support.
"Even if you can't attend, please tie a pink ribbon on your letterbox or around a tree in your garden to remember those who are struggling, those you are survivors and those that are not - Paint the town pink!" she said.
Mrs Lewis was also keen to share some sobering facts about the cancer.
"Around 15,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia this year alone," she said.
"Every time a woman is told she has breast cancer, the impact extends to her family, friends and those around her in the community.
"Providing support for women and families affected by breast cancer is important for our local community.
"Painting Port Elliot Pink is an excellent opportunity for locals to rally together and offer their support to those affected - be it our mates, our family, or perfect strangers."
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as well as hosting events such as Painting Port Elliot Pink, local women are encouraged to make sure they are up-to-date with their breast screening appointments.
There is currently a pop-up BreastScreen SA clinic set up at the South Coast District Hospital, where women aged 50-74 can have a free mammogram.
Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca Graham, said the establishment of a pop-up clinic was exciting for the region.
"We are extremely grateful to have a dedicated breast screening pop-up clinic arrive at the Southern Fleurieu Health Service which will give the local community continued access to this important service," she said.
"We know that regular breast screening appointments can have a significant impact on positive patient outcomes and we look forward to working with BreastScreen SA to ensure women can attend appointments locally."
The clinic is open now and will operate until December, local women can call BreastScreen SA on 13 20 50 to make a free appointment.
For more information and tickets to Paint Port Elliot Pink, visit https://www.trybooking.com/CCPKG
