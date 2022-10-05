All bar one of the 19 nominees and the three mayoral candidates for the next City of Victor Harbor council gathered for a Meet the Candidates Forum where they were quizzed by community members about what they would bring to council if elected.
Every candidate was given the opportunity to share their vision and outline goals they hoped to achieve if elected.
More than 100 community members attended the forum which was held on Wednesday, October 5 at the Victor Harbor Convention Centre.
City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski facilitated the evening and said it was great to see so many community members attend and show an interest in the local government elections.
Each candidate, in order of the ballot, was allowed to speak for three minutes. Common themes of interest among those running were encouraging young people to stay in the region and budget and debt levels of council.
Once all candidates had spoken, the audience had the chance to ask questions of them to gain further information.
Murmurs ran through the crowd throughout the night, with people whispering in delight when their preferred candidate spoke and in disgust as their unfavoured nominee took to the podium.
As number one on the mayoral ballot, incumbent Mayor Moira Jenkins spoke first. She told the audience of everything that she had achieved as a councillor and mayor in her past eight years on council. She then outlined a plan for the future she hoped to see if she was re-elected.
"Part of my vision is to embed community into every project that we do, for example, I believe a child care should be added into our sport and recreation precinct to accommodate young families that are moving to Victor Harbor," she said.
"As your mayor, I want to work with you, my community, and work collaboratively with the members that you elect to council, along with our neighbourhood councils to make Victor Harbor and to make this region matter.
"I want to lead an elected body that is respectful and professional, and is visible in the community.
"I don't want anyone left behind, as a community we are all in this together."
Next to speak was Peter Charles who is second on the mayoral ballot. During his three minutes he likened local government elections to Groundhog Day. He explained how the elections and councils worked- before quickly sharing the visions and goals he hoped to achieve if elected.
"I believe in 2022 and beyond, all councils need elected members who bring professional skills and life experience to the chamber," he said.
"Now, here are my promises to you, I will be at your service seven days a week, I will listen and take action to resolve your issues in a timely manner, there will be no cone of science, you can expect open and honest answers, I will work with the elected members to provide the best outcome for the majority of the community and the fifth one, I will work with the city's administration but be mindful that my first allegiance is to you, the rates payers."
Nick Hayles will appear last on the mayoral ballot and shared his vision of bringing a younger focus to council and the community. His main goals if elected would be to start a Young Professionals Network, create a greening project to get more plants in the community, and use council banked land to attract private investments which can build needed services in the community.
"We need to have some leadership in actively making this a place where young people want to, but also can, do life," he said.
"I have a plan for our future, I have spent time thinking about these things, looking at what we can do with the resources we currently have to fix this.
"If you do what you've always done, you'll get what you've always got, and for Victor Harbor that's not good enough."
Stewart Burns said he had a vision to create the best council he could for Victor Harbor. He said he hoped a council with him on it would "invest better in the community."
Current councillor Brayden Mann said he hoped to continue his work on council and would help to create opportunities to encourage young people to live in the city, which would in-turn help bring more essential services to town.
At number three on the ballot Rob Reynolds said he cared for the community and nominated as he was frustrated with council decisions that were made this term, he said "instead of joining the chorus, I have challenged myself to step up."
Carlos Quaremba said he would like to see the next council get back to basics, keep expenditure low and focus on roads, rates and rubbish.
There are three main goals Nick McKenzie would like to achieve if he is elected. They are to advocate for young professionals, create opportunities for year-round entertainment, and find a solution to the high cost of public transport in our region.
Malcom Watson packed a lot of information into his three minutes. He said he had strong leadership skills, and good ethics, and work to make the council the best it could be.
Number seven on the ballot is Marilyn Henderson who currently sits on council. She said she was independent and approached voting and decision making rationally and logically.
Describing herself as a natural leader, Megan Storer said she would bring empathy to council and would listen to residents to ensure the best outcome was achieved.
John Milner said if elected he would focus on three issues, costs, environment, and community safety.
Carol Schofield, is currently on council and said she was passionate about the community and environment, she said if re-elected she would consider on the needs of young people, the workforce and the older community.
Number 11 on the ballot is James Bruce, who said he would like to see council spend less, pay off debt and lower council rates.
Someone who will see things differently if elected is Angela Schiller, who has a visual impairment. She said she would stand up for the rights of the disabled people in our community.
Michael Quinton was not able to make it to the forum in person as he was on a work trip in Africa. To introduce himself he sent in a video that was played, in it he said he would be a voice for young business owners and would ensure the council ran efficiently.
Marty Alsford said he would focus on getting to the bottom of the budget and help preserve our natural environment to help tourism and ensure its longevity for future generations.
Computer upgrades will be a big focus for Timothy Mitchell if he is elected. He also has an interest in the Horse Tram and protecting the Victor Harbor Croquet Club.
Andrew Robertson said he has put his heart and soul into council over the past four years and would continue to care. One of his main goals is the preservation and growth of Granite Island's Little Penguin population
Bailey Hames sits at number 17 on the ballot, but was not in attendance at the forum
While Angelique Dellaney will still appear on the ballot at number 18, she has decided to drop out of the election and she did not attend the event.
Last but least at number 19 is David Kemp. Currently on council, he said if re-elected he would focus on six key elements, including, financial sustainability, governance, and the environment.
