House of the Week | Peaceful lifestyle retreat

BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
This one owner chalet style home was one of the original permanent homes located in the now highly sought after eastern cul-de-sac end of Newell Avenue.
The circa 1984 construction, two storey home enjoys coastal views over the Esplanade reserve to the ocean, an equally panoramic view over Tokuremoar Reserve, and wetlands to the north.
14 Newell Avenue offers the next owner a truly unique residential design and construction, featuring extensive use of exposed timber joinery, cathedral ceilings and spacious mezzanine accommodation on the upper level.
Well appointed for year round beachside living, it includes multiple R/C air conditioning units and a slow combustion wood heater.
A north aspect outdoor living and entertaining area adjoins the home and enjoys a tranquil panorama over Tokuremoar Reserve.
The detached and lined studio is a further bonus.
Situated in the cul-de-sac end of Newell Avenue, direct beach access to Surfers Beach is available via a dedicated walkway. Alternatively the Encounter Bikeway extends through the adjacent reserve to Goolwa and the Coorong Waterways.
The elevation and landscaped allotment ensures ample time to enjoy the unique design and location attractions.
