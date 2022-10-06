The new $4.5 million Victor Harbor Ambulance Station project has had a new site announced which will seek to accommodate extra ambulances and staff, but several questions have been asked by community leaders.
The new site which is located at 44 Adelaide Road in Hayborough will house the existing 24 Victor Harbor paramedics, but will also be home to the new 24/7 12 paramedic crew set to start in November.
The new site will replace the current Torrens Street station, which has been described as "a run-down three-bedroom home" and paramedics have been using for 20 years.
The new address will look to be a fit-for-purpose site and aim to deliver better health care for the growing South Coast community.
Member for Finniss, David Basham said that he's supportive of the new station and it's staff, but had questions on the subject.
"As the Local Member I am fully supportive of a new station to help with the great job our local paramedic and ambulance staff do," Mr Basham said.
"The problem that the government is not addressing is that ambulances continue to be ramped.
"They promised to fix ramping, but ambulances are being reported as ramped outside city hospitals for up to nine hours. Having somewhere nice to store Ambulances won't make them return any faster.
"The state government needs to fix ramping as they said they were going to. This news has also raised many questions, more questions than it has answered!"
Mr Basham sent The Times several questions he wanted answered which revolved around property market value on the Torrens Street property, demolition, along with traffic and safety measures.
A spokesperson for the City of Victor Harbor said that the council will receive market value "if the Minister acquires a portion of the site from council, it will be acquired at Market Value."
"With the demolition of the building, this is yet to be determined as the exact location of the station and configuration of the site is still being planned and discussed," the spokesperson said.
"Council worked very closely with the SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) as part of its investigation into suitable land for a new station, as their current site is not fit-for-purpose.
"Over several of discussions, council considered all council-owned land in the Victor Harbor area that could potentially accommodate a new station. Once all factors had been considered, 44 Adelaide Road (including surrounding Tuck Reserve) was identified as the best location.
"The impact on the current layout of the road are not yet known as the exact location and configuration of the station is still to be determined."
SAAS Chief Executive Officer, Rob Elliott said that due to the significant growth within the region, there's an accelerated demand for services in Victor Harbor.
"The new station will deliver a larger fit-for-purpose facility for our hardworking team," Mr Elliot said.
"The site selected follows careful analysis to ensure that its location and size will adequately support SAAS and the South Coast community, and the new station is well placed to continue to support the community into the future."
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell thanked the tireless efforts of the community and supporters around the Fleurieu Peninsula region.
"This commitment is credit to the many tireless advocates across the Fleurieu Peninsula from Cape Jervis and Yankalilla to Mount Compass, who have long been calling for a new station," Mr Bignell said.
"I want to especially pay tribute to the former independent candidate for the state seat of Finniss and now local Alexandrina Council candidate, Lou Nicholson, for her ongoing support.
"The new bigger site is crucial to accommodate Victor Harbor's extra ambos, taking pressure off hardworking SAAS volunteers who have been desperately trying to supplement existing crews for our expanding community."
Additionally, there will be a further 24 paramedics recruited in Goolwa and Strathalbyn to improve ambulance coverage across the Fleurieu Peninsula and support some of the busiest volunteer stations in the state.
Construction of the new Victor Harbor ambulance station is expected to be complete by late 2025.
Lou Nicholson was contacted for comment but did not respond by the end of business on Thursday, October 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.