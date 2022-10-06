The Member for Kavel and the president of SteamRanger have called on the state government to invest in South Australia's SteamRanger heritage railway in order to protect its future.
Member for Kavel, Dan Cregan and President of SteamRanger, Peter Charlson, have said that the South Australia's SteamRanger heritage railway has received no funding and the State Government "needed to make an investment to protect SA's industrial heritage."
Mr Cregan MP, Member for Kavel, said the State Government needed to make critical repairs.
"The State Government needs to repair the critical bridges and unless the repair work is undertaken, there is the very real risk SteamRanger's depot and yards in Mount Barker will eventually be cut off from its operations in Victor Harbor," Mr Cregan said.
"A series of bridges along the line, including the stunning Currency Creek viaduct, built in 1869, are in poor condition.
"SteamRanger is part of our industrial heritage and one of the most significant tourist railways in Australia."
Peter Charlson, President of SteamRanger, said the railway received no government funding.
"Despite being a very significant tourism operation, we receive no government funding. Instead, we support our local communities in the Hills and Fleurieu through the volunteer efforts of our team," Mr Charlson said.
We need to partner with the State Government to ensure our existing bridges do not fall further into disrepair and threaten the line.
"Currently all bridges are deemed safe to operate, but the nature of the deterioration being experienced means that repair work is required within three years."
