$8M investment will see Murray River research hub open in Goolwa

The Goyder Institute will receive $8 million from the Australian Government to create a new water research hub, to be located in Goolwa, that will work to better manage the Coorong, Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth region.
This announcement comes from the Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek and has been applauded by Mayo MP Rebekah Sharkie and Chair of the Goyder Institute, Professor Barry Hart.
The hub is expected to open early 2023 and Prof Hart said the institute was excited to be playing a role in the development of the Coorong and Lower Lakes region.
"We are committed to working collaboratively with First Nations, local communities, local, state and commonwealth governments and our research partners to deliver world-class research to inform the management of this iconic and vital region of the Murray-Darling Basin," he said.
Ms Plibersek said as well as future proofing the ecological aspect of the region, the hub would help bring more jobs to the region.
"The Coorong, Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth are not just important ecologically - they're a tourism drawcard, and support towns, jobs and agriculture," she said.
"Healthy rivers mean healthy river town economies. This is a down payment for the future of the Murray River."
Ms Plibersek also thanked Ms Sharkie for her work in advocating for the region and the health of the Murray.
The local member said she was "extremely excited to see it finally come to fruition", after her work in parliament over the past six years.
"I have worked closely with the local community as well as the Goyder Institute to jointly come up with a vision to create a vibrant and prosperous Coorong, Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth region, using a unique model bringing together First Nations, the community, governments and researchers," she said.
The hub will now enter an establishment phase, working closely with all stakeholders to develop a four year research program which will consider the interactions involved in sustaining the ecological, cultural, economic, and social values associated within the region.
As Ramsar-listed wetlands the Coorong and Lower Lakes are internationally recognised for supporting rare and endangered plants and animals, as well as significant populations of waterbird and fish species.
Ms Plibersek said this investment was a part of the federal government's plan to future-proof Australia's water resources
"Rivers die from the mouth up. Restoring the Murray Mouth, Lower Lakes and Coorong is a critical investment in the health of the whole system," she said.
"The projects the Goyder Institute undertake in the next four years will consider all these complex interdependencies to make sure we can manage these precious resources in a way that best meets the needs of our rivers and wetlands, our communities and our industries."
