Our Future

$8M investment will see Murray River research hub open in Goolwa

SC
By Sophie Conlon
October 9 2022 - 11:30pm
Member for Mayo Rebekah Sharkie said she was pleased with the recent announcement from the Federal Government that will see $8 million invested in the Coorong, Lower Lakes, and Murray Mouth Region. File picture

The Goyder Institute will receive $8 million from the Australian Government to create a new water research hub, to be located in Goolwa, that will work to better manage the Coorong, Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth region.

Local News

